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RUNNING WILD - ROGUES EN VOGUE
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26 views • August 13, 2020
First uploaded in 19 February of 2017 in you tube and now transferred in here. [Music: Rolf Kasparek] [Lyrics: Rolf Kasparek]
Lyrics:Once there was a promised land
Spoiled by fatal hands It turned into a pyre Burning high and bright [Pre:] World wars, crisis, famine, cashing in all along Slaves to bloody profit, determined to do wrong Ignorance and arrogance Hardly find a chance To see "the golden age" The "chamber" is their place [Pre] [Chorus:] Rogues en vogue, touching fire Shot their load with the tongue of the liar Rogues en vogue The holy forces on the game Soulless rogues deadly tamed The "Eldest" well prepared Returning to the stars [Pre] [2 x Chorus] Into the fire's hungry flames, you're falling To burn away your sins R.e.v. (R.e.v.) Into the fire's deadly flames, you're falling Right into the void.....................................
Lyrics:Once there was a promised land
Spoiled by fatal hands It turned into a pyre Burning high and bright [Pre:] World wars, crisis, famine, cashing in all along Slaves to bloody profit, determined to do wrong Ignorance and arrogance Hardly find a chance To see "the golden age" The "chamber" is their place [Pre] [Chorus:] Rogues en vogue, touching fire Shot their load with the tongue of the liar Rogues en vogue The holy forces on the game Soulless rogues deadly tamed The "Eldest" well prepared Returning to the stars [Pre] [2 x Chorus] Into the fire's hungry flames, you're falling To burn away your sins R.e.v. (R.e.v.) Into the fire's deadly flames, you're falling Right into the void.....................................
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