BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Classic Gass
wolfburg
wolfburg
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • Today

Experimental sound collage featuring a slide whistle, a kazoo, and high-pitched vocalizations, The slide whistle performs rapid upward and downward glissandi, A kazoo plays short, staccato melodic fragments, The vocalizations consist of a high-pitched, repetitive two-note motif, The piece lacks a traditional rhythmic structure, harmonic progression, or fixed tempo, functioning as a series of isolated acoustic sound effects

[Verse 1]
Can't you see he's the man, come on and hear him applaud
He's more than just a man, he's a shining golden god

[Verse 2]
If you think it's time to really rock
And let the whole thing spin
Then you know you've got to hit the block
And let the good times in

[Verse 3]
'Cause when you rule, you teach the fools
And send them all from jewels
'Cause if you think it's time to, if you think it's time to
If you think it's time to really rock

[Verse 4]
He is going to kick your sorry ass
And you know his name is Kyle Gass
Rocking and rolling and rocking some more
And rolling and rocking and more

[Outro]
(JB scat solo)

Keywords
experimental sound collage featuring a slide whistlea kazooand high-pitched vocalizationsthe slide whistle performs rapid upward and downward glissandia kazoo plays shortstaccato melodic fragmentsthe vocalizations consist of a high-pitchedrepetitive two-note motifthe piece lacks a traditional rhythmic structureharmonic progressionor fixed tempofunctioning as a series of isolated acoustic sound effects
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
U.S. Border Surveillance Tools Used on American Citizens, Reports Say

U.S. Border Surveillance Tools Used on American Citizens, Reports Say

Chase Codewell
Gates foundation slashes workforce by 20%, launches external probe into Epstein ties

Gates foundation slashes workforce by 20%, launches external probe into Epstein ties

Jacob Thomas
Reducing Sitting by 30 Minutes Daily Linked to Improved Metabolic Health, Study Finds

Reducing Sitting by 30 Minutes Daily Linked to Improved Metabolic Health, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Long-Term High BMI Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, 24-Year Study Finds

Long-Term High BMI Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, 24-Year Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy