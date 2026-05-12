🎵Classic Gass

Experimental sound collage featuring a slide whistle, a kazoo, and high-pitched vocalizations, The slide whistle performs rapid upward and downward glissandi, A kazoo plays short, staccato melodic fragments, The vocalizations consist of a high-pitched, repetitive two-note motif, The piece lacks a traditional rhythmic structure, harmonic progression, or fixed tempo, functioning as a series of isolated acoustic sound effects

[Verse 1]

Can't you see he's the man, come on and hear him applaud

He's more than just a man, he's a shining golden god



[Verse 2]

If you think it's time to really rock

And let the whole thing spin

Then you know you've got to hit the block

And let the good times in



[Verse 3]

'Cause when you rule, you teach the fools

And send them all from jewels

'Cause if you think it's time to, if you think it's time to

If you think it's time to really rock



[Verse 4]

He is going to kick your sorry ass

And you know his name is Kyle Gass

Rocking and rolling and rocking some more

And rolling and rocking and more



[Outro]

(JB scat solo)

