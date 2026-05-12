🎵Classic Gass

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Experimental sound collage featuring a slide whistle, a kazoo, and high-pitched vocalizations, The slide whistle performs rapid upward and downward glissandi, A kazoo plays short, staccato melodic fragments, The vocalizations consist of a high-pitched, repetitive two-note motif, The piece lacks a traditional rhythmic structure, harmonic progression, or fixed tempo, functioning as a series of isolated acoustic sound effects
[Verse 1]
Can't you see he's the man, come on and hear him applaud
He's more than just a man, he's a shining golden god
[Verse 2]
If you think it's time to really rock
And let the whole thing spin
Then you know you've got to hit the block
And let the good times in
[Verse 3]
'Cause when you rule, you teach the fools
And send them all from jewels
'Cause if you think it's time to, if you think it's time to
If you think it's time to really rock
[Verse 4]
He is going to kick your sorry ass
And you know his name is Kyle Gass
Rocking and rolling and rocking some more
And rolling and rocking and more
[Outro]
(JB scat solo)