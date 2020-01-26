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Dark Waters Trailer #1 2019
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134 views • January 26, 2020
Dark Waters Trailer #1 2019
Du Pont poisoning people for many years with toxic Chemical used in many products including Teflon Pans, stain and water repellents and much more.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvQUIt0BWcU
Dark Waters Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers
Movieclips Trailers
Published on Sep 18, 2019
Rob Bilott, a corporate defense attorney, who discovers a community has been dangerously exposed for decades to deadly chemicals after following a trail of secrets implicating one of the world’s largest corporations DuPont
Du Pont poisoning people for many years with toxic Chemical used in many products including Teflon Pans, stain and water repellents and much more.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvQUIt0BWcU
Dark Waters Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers
Movieclips Trailers
Published on Sep 18, 2019
Rob Bilott, a corporate defense attorney, who discovers a community has been dangerously exposed for decades to deadly chemicals after following a trail of secrets implicating one of the world’s largest corporations DuPont
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