Hardtack-The Same As Pilot Bread...Surefire Emergency Rations
The word on the street is that BL is losing sales all across America, meanwhile wokester-investors (Blackrock, State Street, Vanguard) are buying AB stock to artificially support the stock price.  That cannot be sustained in perpetuity.  KEEP UP THE PRESSURE!!!  Be mindful that many woke companies fund the campaigns and causes of marxist politicians that seek the destruction of Christianity, the US, and our way of life, so keep up with the boycotts of leftist, marxist, woke companies.  Hardtack or pilot bread is a great route for the long term storage of emergency calories.  Thank you for watching!  God is Love.  Link to article about hardtack:   https://preparednessmama.com/pilot-bread/    

