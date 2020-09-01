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158 Heads up Targeted Cities Lock Down Sept 10 (5G will be turned up)
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225 views • September 01, 2020
👉MIRROR SOURCE:
👉Alternative Revelations: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6pywyMs8oKx4UkNScxKYzA
https://youtu.be/47INyIzWe9A
Once people are reported sick, you only have less than a 2-day window to get out. Stay safe
👉Alternative Revelations: 134 Worldwide Map of 5G Deployment 👉MIRROR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9KaMHCowlD0/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b2g1bQhe9Yvs/
https://www.lindaemmanuel.com/index.html?utm_source=EXTREMELY+URGENT+-+KILL+ZONES+++DEAD+ZONES&;utm_campaign=EMF&utm_medium=email
You can ZOOM IN, CLICK ON YOUR CITY to see what company has deployed the 5G, TAKE THE MOUSE and move the map over to Europe or anywhere on the globe and see if the 5G is being deployed in your area.
Here is the link.
https://www.speedtest.net/ookla-5g-map
Thanks to subscriber 5D or Bust for making us aware of this.
To the people doubting 5G is a weapon and is instrumental in the upcoming out breaks, I don't know what else to tell you... Remember the 5G can be adjusted by frequency, so, it isn't necessarily going to harm right away... It can be AMPED to 60 GHZ as and when the time is right for their PLANNED OUTBREAKS... which will be blamed on COVID19.
Those vaccinated already and have had lots of EMF/R exposure already, wearing masks.. The immune system is already compromised. The weakened will be at most risk. The children in schools with the new technology upgrade (Wi GiG), (5G wireless), fitted conveniently during lock down are also at risk, so sending your children back to school is not a good idea...
Once this planned second outbreak starts (really 5G high levels of radiation and oxygen deprivation), then they have the masses fooled into thinking it is a the virus and give them the willing numbers they need for the vaccine. Of course they will play games saying the vaccine isn't ready yet.... To keep the people crying out for the vaccine... The vaccine is something to be avoided, checkout the other videos on this channel.
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!
⭐ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
👉Alternative Revelations: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6pywyMs8oKx4UkNScxKYzA
https://youtu.be/47INyIzWe9A
Once people are reported sick, you only have less than a 2-day window to get out. Stay safe
👉Alternative Revelations: 134 Worldwide Map of 5G Deployment 👉MIRROR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9KaMHCowlD0/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b2g1bQhe9Yvs/
https://www.lindaemmanuel.com/index.html?utm_source=EXTREMELY+URGENT+-+KILL+ZONES+++DEAD+ZONES&;utm_campaign=EMF&utm_medium=email
You can ZOOM IN, CLICK ON YOUR CITY to see what company has deployed the 5G, TAKE THE MOUSE and move the map over to Europe or anywhere on the globe and see if the 5G is being deployed in your area.
Here is the link.
https://www.speedtest.net/ookla-5g-map
Thanks to subscriber 5D or Bust for making us aware of this.
To the people doubting 5G is a weapon and is instrumental in the upcoming out breaks, I don't know what else to tell you... Remember the 5G can be adjusted by frequency, so, it isn't necessarily going to harm right away... It can be AMPED to 60 GHZ as and when the time is right for their PLANNED OUTBREAKS... which will be blamed on COVID19.
Those vaccinated already and have had lots of EMF/R exposure already, wearing masks.. The immune system is already compromised. The weakened will be at most risk. The children in schools with the new technology upgrade (Wi GiG), (5G wireless), fitted conveniently during lock down are also at risk, so sending your children back to school is not a good idea...
Once this planned second outbreak starts (really 5G high levels of radiation and oxygen deprivation), then they have the masses fooled into thinking it is a the virus and give them the willing numbers they need for the vaccine. Of course they will play games saying the vaccine isn't ready yet.... To keep the people crying out for the vaccine... The vaccine is something to be avoided, checkout the other videos on this channel.
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!
⭐ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
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