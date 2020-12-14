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Exodus From YouTube
hummingbird027
hummingbird027
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79 views • December 14, 2020
New Video:
https://rumble.com/vbv55x-stupidtube-deleted-one-of-my-vids-darkness-is-coming.html

Email me: [email protected]

Vist me for your dose of "The Other News You May Not Have Heard," with Hummingbird027 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hummingbird027

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Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=17686269

Come see me at Parler - @Hummingbird027

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Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Hummingbird027

Most know by now, our time together on the internet is quickly coming to a close.

John 9:4 - While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work.

John 12:35 - Then Jesus told them, "For a little while longer, the Light will be among you. Walk while you have the Light, so that darkness will not overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going.

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My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated. It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet. Thanks for coming by and listening:) Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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