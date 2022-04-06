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Virus Mania Podcast, Mike Donio
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79 views • April 06, 2022
Today we chat with Mike Donio, we discuss his journey through pharmaceutical industry,
his skepticism of virology, and his thoughts on the plagues from the bible.
If you haven't yet, check out our documentary series currently in production at Virusmaniafilms.com
If you haven't yet read Virus Mania , check it out here https://amzn.to/3wlyuno
Intro Music
Urban Hip-Hop by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
his skepticism of virology, and his thoughts on the plagues from the bible.
If you haven't yet, check out our documentary series currently in production at Virusmaniafilms.com
If you haven't yet read Virus Mania , check it out here https://amzn.to/3wlyuno
Intro Music
Urban Hip-Hop by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
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