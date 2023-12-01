THIS is who the government is TARGETING instead of REAL terrorists

Glenn Beck
Nov 30, 2023
Instead of protecting our skies from actual threats, the Department of Homeland Security has ordered federal air marshals to focus on 2 things: doing menial tasks at the border and following people affiliated with January 6th. But if that isn't frustrating enough, Glenn speaks with former federal air marshal Sonya Hightower-LaBosco, who is blowing the whistle about who our government is targeting. According to her, the list of people affiliated with January 6th includes an 8-week-old BABY who wasn't even conceived at the time of the riot. Sonya explains the insane illogic behind that decision as well as what she believes all this nonsense may lead to: "My biggest concern is we're going to have another 9/11."
