MTG Echoes Regime Talking Points – "Releasing J6 Security Video Will Threaten Security
MTG Echoes Regime Talking Points – Claims Releasing Security Video from Jan. 6 Will Threaten Security


If we release all the J6 tapes widely for the public, we would endanger many Americans who were simply standing on the Capitol grounds, maybe never even walked through the Capitol or committed any crimes.


Soros groups dox these people then give their information to the FBI.


See full article:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/j6ers-can-go-rot-hell-mtg-echoes-regime/

political prisonersmtgj6jan 6 capitolrelease the tapes

