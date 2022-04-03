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US GENERAL Offers his thoughts. The Absence of Opposing Opinion's Leaves UK Column team Floundering.
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80 views • April 03, 2022
US GENERAL Offers his thoughts. The Absence of Opposing Opinion's Leaves UK Column team Floundering.
https://rumble.com/vzj2d9-us-general-offers-his-thoughts.-the-absence-of-opposing-opinions-leaves-uk-.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
14 BBC Media Specialists, Produce JUST A MAP.
Interview with US Military Expert Colonel Douglas MacGregor. The mission is the destruction of the Russian State and Vladimer Putin.
MSM news blackout of information and evidence, propaganda is rife pro US, UK and Europe. Ukraine is insignificant their army is just there to impale itself against the Russian might.
It is nothing to do with protecting Ukraine, the west has signed up to a Hate Russian and Putin campaign.
The Western MSM's Pro Nazi Propaganda And Fake News.
Sources:
*****************
RT article: - https://bit.ly/3iqzqyA
ABC Article: - https://nbcnews.to/3woCvHD
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/DztDz
Guardian Article: - https://archive.ph/K8ewR
RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3uekZTN
Friday UK Column: - https://bit.ly/3N5wqGb
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Russia, Ukraine, Propaganda
Uploaded 03 April 2022 to Rum, BE, B, Uge, Ody
https://rumble.com/vzj2d9-us-general-offers-his-thoughts.-the-absence-of-opposing-opinions-leaves-uk-.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
14 BBC Media Specialists, Produce JUST A MAP.
Interview with US Military Expert Colonel Douglas MacGregor. The mission is the destruction of the Russian State and Vladimer Putin.
MSM news blackout of information and evidence, propaganda is rife pro US, UK and Europe. Ukraine is insignificant their army is just there to impale itself against the Russian might.
It is nothing to do with protecting Ukraine, the west has signed up to a Hate Russian and Putin campaign.
The Western MSM's Pro Nazi Propaganda And Fake News.
Sources:
*****************
RT article: - https://bit.ly/3iqzqyA
ABC Article: - https://nbcnews.to/3woCvHD
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/DztDz
Guardian Article: - https://archive.ph/K8ewR
RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3uekZTN
Friday UK Column: - https://bit.ly/3N5wqGb
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Russia, Ukraine, Propaganda
Uploaded 03 April 2022 to Rum, BE, B, Uge, Ody
Keywords
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