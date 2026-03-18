30 DAYS TO RESET: Iran, Cuba & Trump's Global Chessboard





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v770xii-341-paper-ounces-for-every-real-one-the-great-silver-heist-is-about-to-end.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





They called him a warmonger. He called them an operation. And in less than 30 days, the entire global power grid has shifted.





In this hard-hitting strategic briefing, Rob Cunningham and John Michael Chambers lay out the reality behind the headlines: Iran wasn't a war—it was a surgical decapitation. A tyrannical regime that killed 45,000 of its own protesters, chanted "Death to America" for decades, and pointed missiles at 11 countries is now neutralized. And the dominos are falling exactly as planned.





Sellers reveals the inside picture: Maduro is already singing the names of U.S. senators and congressmen who benefited from narco-terrorism and fentanyl dollars. Cuba—whose forces were guarding Maduro—is next, with Trump declaring them "walking dead" and protesters in the streets begging for liberation. And with Venezuela's oil now under U.S. control, China's energy lifeline is severed.





The same media that called Trump a warmonger is now silent. The same regimes that terrorized their people are now gone. And the same president who said he'd end endless wars just did—by winning them.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.