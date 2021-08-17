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EXCLUSIVE: Medical Doctor Illegally Imprisoned in Florida Hospital Dungeon
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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120 views • August 17, 2021
Aug 16, 2021

The Alex Jones Show

Dr. Stephen Guffanti of https://rocketphonics.com joins The Alex Jones Show to share his harrowing story of how advocating for a patient to receive proper COVID care got him locked up in dungeon-like conditions for his troubles.

https://banned.video/watch?id=611ae20335bdea5602bb1efb

https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-medical-doctor-illegally-imprisoned-in-florida-hospital-dungeon/

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Keywords
cdcfloridascientific dictatorshiphospitalmedical tyrannyprotocolpneumoniacovid-19covid19covidventilatorhealth dictatorshipscientific tyranny
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