BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Come to Christ as you are & He will clean you up
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
703 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 17, 2026.


As Christ says in John 3:17, For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved.


We are not to condemn others in their sins so as to scare them away from Christ but rather in a loving, Christ-like way, we must show them The WAY, Who is Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ and His ways in the Bible.


Likewise, we should not be condemning others but rather explain to them what sin is and the consequences of sin, which is death as the wages of sin is death in Romans 6:23.


We are to expose the evils of this world that is deceived by satan as per Revelation 12:9 and warn the masses, as a message of love, as a warning, for those who are seeking Christ as their Savior, King and Messiah.


How? As the apostle Paul mentions in Ephesians 5:11, And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.


COME as you are and let Christ clean you up and He will make a new person out of you as you become a new creature in Christ as Christ makes all things new. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says: Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new. And God makes all things new in Revelation 21:5.


Come to Christ and open up your eyes to His biblical truth and pray to God the Father that His holy sinless immaculate Son, Yeshua, Immanuel, Jesus Christ, will transform you through the Holy Spirit.


Look, it doesn’t matter if you are a homosexual, or a criminal, or a drug addict or even a fornicator, Christ will TRANSFORM you through the Holy Spirit if you would take that initial step to embrace Christ as your God, King and Savior. That’s all that it takes and that’s up to you to make that decision.


Come to Christ your one and only Savior, Mediator and Intercessor between you and God the Father and talk to Him as He wants to hear from you and allow Him to transform you, to change you, to make you a new creature in Christ upon sincere repentance on your part.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuacleanson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truecome to christ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China&#8217;s Honghu T70 Fully Autonomous Electric Tractor Attracts Online Attention

China’s Honghu T70 Fully Autonomous Electric Tractor Attracts Online Attention

Edison Reed
Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Jacob Thomas
Study: Big Tech Can Extract $1 Million Per Person from Personal Data Over Lifetime

Study: Big Tech Can Extract $1 Million Per Person from Personal Data Over Lifetime

Edison Reed
Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Lance D Johnson
The Hemp Wars: A review of the battle for your medicine cabinet

The Hemp Wars: A review of the battle for your medicine cabinet

Belle Carter
Eating Close to Bedtime: Expert Advice on Protecting Sleep Without Sacrificing Social Life

Eating Close to Bedtime: Expert Advice on Protecting Sleep Without Sacrificing Social Life

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy