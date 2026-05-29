Come to Christ as you are & He will clean you up

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 17, 2026.





As Christ says in John 3:17, For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved.





We are not to condemn others in their sins so as to scare them away from Christ but rather in a loving, Christ-like way, we must show them The WAY, Who is Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ and His ways in the Bible.





Likewise, we should not be condemning others but rather explain to them what sin is and the consequences of sin, which is death as the wages of sin is death in Romans 6:23.





We are to expose the evils of this world that is deceived by satan as per Revelation 12:9 and warn the masses, as a message of love, as a warning, for those who are seeking Christ as their Savior, King and Messiah.





How? As the apostle Paul mentions in Ephesians 5:11, And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.





COME as you are and let Christ clean you up and He will make a new person out of you as you become a new creature in Christ as Christ makes all things new. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says: Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new. And God makes all things new in Revelation 21:5.





Come to Christ and open up your eyes to His biblical truth and pray to God the Father that His holy sinless immaculate Son, Yeshua, Immanuel, Jesus Christ, will transform you through the Holy Spirit.





Look, it doesn’t matter if you are a homosexual, or a criminal, or a drug addict or even a fornicator, Christ will TRANSFORM you through the Holy Spirit if you would take that initial step to embrace Christ as your God, King and Savior. That’s all that it takes and that’s up to you to make that decision.





Come to Christ your one and only Savior, Mediator and Intercessor between you and God the Father and talk to Him as He wants to hear from you and allow Him to transform you, to change you, to make you a new creature in Christ upon sincere repentance on your part.





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