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Poursuite contre le gouvernement du Québec - Allocutions de Guy Bertrand et Stéphane Blais
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12 views • June 17, 2020
Le Stu-Dio
8 Juin 2020
Conférence de presse virtuelle avec Me Guy Bertrand et Stéphane Blais. Nous sommes un vrai média du peuple car c'est VOUS qui posez les questions.
8 Juin 2020
Conférence de presse virtuelle avec Me Guy Bertrand et Stéphane Blais. Nous sommes un vrai média du peuple car c'est VOUS qui posez les questions.
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