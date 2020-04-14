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Edgar Friendly speech in "Demolition Man"
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44 views • April 14, 2020
I may not want to eat the things or do the things he mentioned, but I want my God-given rights to make those decisions. The time has come, either stand up, speak out and fight with all your might - or roll over and let this nation turn into Nazi Germany, the twisted remix.
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