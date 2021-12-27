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Heidi Reilly | Citizen Journalist: Live Interview from Reawaken America Tour Dallas
Flyover Conservatives
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Heidi Reilly is a citizen journalist whose telegram is based on bringing “We The People” the truth. With information on how to get involved in your local communities to what is actually going on in the world, they are another great resource staying informed and prepared.

To learn more from Heidi and Water Watch Truth, follow them at t.me/WaterWatchTruth.

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