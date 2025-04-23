BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Attempted Arrest of President Milorad Dodik in Sarajevo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
193 views • 1 week ago

Attempted Arrest of Milorad Dodik in Sarajevo

An attempt was made to detain Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik outside the government’s administrative center in Eastern Sarajevo, according to regional media.

Officers from Bosnia's State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) reportedly waited for Dodik, but were confronted by Republika Srpska police escorting the president. The RS officers allegedly blocked the delivery of an arrest warrant.

Adding: 

India Suspends Indus Water Treaty (1960)

Signed by Nehru & Ayub Khan, the treaty gave Pakistan 80% of the Indus system’s waters. It was brokered by the World Bank & hailed as a rare success in Indo-Pak cooperation.

But on April 23, India suspended the treaty, citing national security after a deadly attack in Kashmir.

The Indus Waters Treaty:

➡️Gave India rights to the eastern rivers (Beas, Ravi, Sutlej)

➡️Gave Pakistan rights to the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab)

➡️Allowed India limited use of western rivers for power & irrigation

➡️Included a dispute resolution mechanism (commission, arbitration, neutral expert)

