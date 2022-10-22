Time to lay the garden to Rest! Yes..Winter is coming! | Adventures In Reality

We cannot believe that it is time to lay the garden to rest for winter! This year has flown by. Between running our first CSA and preparing for the collapse of American society, we sure have lost track of time. Thank you for watching!
