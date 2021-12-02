Οι Κύκλωπες και το όπλο του Δία - Ζεύς / The Cyclopes and the weapon of Zeus

In this unique revelation study and research series i document with "mythography" that ancient Greeks are confirmed in their books, writings, literature, art and beliefs!The well known Greek mythology is carved on mother Gaia (Earth) and proves that our Greeks ancestors knew very well what they were talking about!Playlist with the correct order of the seriesMythography : Mythography reveals on our maps (mapography) and our world the divine mythological forms and stories as the ancient Greek writers have captured them in their texts and there are carved from the beginning of the universe on Gaia (Earth) and the planets until today.(Attribution : Kaziltzis Vasilis)The full research is originally posted at the below link with all video series (if not blocked) but as some truths may be blocked i use this account as alternative for Theogony evidence series!----------------------Σε αυτήν την μοναδική και αποκαλυπτική σειρά μελέτης και έρευνας επιβεβαιώνω με την «Μυθογραφία» πως οι αρχαίοι Έλληνες είναι σωστοί στα βιβλία, συγγράμματα, κείμενα, τέχνη και πιστεύω!Η γνωστή σε όλους Ελληνική μυθολογία είναι σκαλισμένη πάνω στην μητέρα Γαία (Γη) και αποδεικνύει πως οι Έλληνες πρόγονοί μας ξέραν πολύ καλά τι λέγαν!Λίστα με την σωστή σειρά των βίντεο της σειράςΜυθογραφία : Η μυθογραφία εμφανίζει επάνω στους χάρτες (χαρτογραφία) και τον κόσμο μας τις Θεϊκές μυθολογικές μορφές και ιστορίες έτσι όπως τις έχουν καταγράψει στα κείμενά τους οι αρχαίοι Έλληνες συγγραφείς και υπάρχουν σκαλισμένες απο την αρχή του σύμπαντος επάνω στην Γή και τους πλανήτες μέχρι και σήμερα.(Απόδοση : Καζιλτζής Βασίλης)Ολόκληρη η έρευνα κανονικά παρουσιάζεται στον παρακάτω σύνδεσμο με όλες τις σειρές βίντεο (αν δεν έχουν αποκλειστεί κάποια) αλλά επειδή κάποιες αλήθειες μπορεί να αποκλειστούν χρησιμοποιώ αυτόν τον λογαριασμό για την σειρά τεκμήρια Θεογονίας!