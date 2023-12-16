Create New Account
First CNN Report on Gaza - Discusses the Months-long Israeli Bombardment on the Besieged Enclave which has Killed over 18,000 People
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
A CNN report on Gaza discusses the months-long Israeli bombardment on the besieged enclave which has killed over 18,000 people, and the devastation this has caused for Gaza’s hospitals and medical centres since the start of the war on October 7th.

I don't usually post CNN, excuse me this time. But, she said it was the first time that they have been able to get into Gaza since Oct. 7. She got the message out. She didn't get injured as so many local press do, that would have looked bad for Israel on MSM.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

