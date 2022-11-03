79% of Americans believe US 'out of control' as media stuck in 2020 election 'bubble'

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RT
Nov 2, 2022
US governor accuses media of still being fixated on the 2020 elections as nearly 80% of polled Americans believe their nation is 'out of control'
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1r3anq-79-of-americans-believe-us-out-of-control-as-media-stuck-in-2020-election-b.html