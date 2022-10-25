Be a Bridge Builder! | John Dyslin and NC Scout on Nehemiah Strong (9/26/22)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with NC Scout, former Infantry Scout and Sergeant and the senior leader of American Partisan. Here they discuss the importance of a church community and the critical need for churches to maintain unity within themselves. “In this season of full spectrum oppression and attack, we need to be building bridges within our community,” says John.









Full interview: https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-uk9q8-12d1d5b





John's website: https://johndyslin.com/





American Partisan: https://www.americanpartisan.org/