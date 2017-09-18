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The "Road Less Traveled" is the "Dirt Road" (9/18/17)
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44 views • October 17, 2021
Featuring "Road Less Traveled" by Lauren Alaina, country music star, actress. Her album art features Occult Symbolism and Cabbalistic magick, and Nazi/Neo-Nazi code 14-88. To be frank, it is also saturated with ANAL NLP. Like the song from her earlier album, Dirt Road Prayer. With her songs, tribute is given to Madonna, the Kabbalah-obsessed singer/performance artist, to her sodomite anthem, Like a Prayer, and Rebel Heart. The album art secretly honors Jupiter and Ra and is drenched with Goddess Symbolism, of Inanna and Isis and the Madonna, of the triple goddess worshiped by Wiccans, Maiden, Mother, and Crone, and Venus/ the Aryan goddess, Vanadis/Freyja.
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