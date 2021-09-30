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Dr. Ardis: How to Get Ivermectin in the Hospital and Avoid Acute Flacid Myelitis in Children
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128 views • September 30, 2021
Dr. Ardis: How to Get Ivermectin in the Hospital and Avoid Acute Flacid Myelitis in Children
Video Source --> https://www.brighteon.com/4eac5255-d7dd-4923-8b87-8700d6660dd3
Doctor Ardis instructs you how to download two documents crucial to obtaining Ivermectin if you must be admitted to a hospital. Then Dr. Ardis explains why the NIH sees an uptick in Acute Flacid Myelitis (AFM) coming, and how to protect children (and adults) from it. The Dr. Ardis Show: with host Dr. Bryan Ardis: please Visit Website here: https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
Video Source --> https://www.brighteon.com/4eac5255-d7dd-4923-8b87-8700d6660dd3
Doctor Ardis instructs you how to download two documents crucial to obtaining Ivermectin if you must be admitted to a hospital. Then Dr. Ardis explains why the NIH sees an uptick in Acute Flacid Myelitis (AFM) coming, and how to protect children (and adults) from it. The Dr. Ardis Show: with host Dr. Bryan Ardis: please Visit Website here: https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
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