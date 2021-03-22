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Episode 142 - The Truth About the Great Depression
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16 views • March 22, 2021
Anyone educated in the public school system in the United States have been force-fed a series of lies about the Great Depression. In this episode, we set the record straight while pointing out how the Left-wing in America are a one-trick pony. They make the same arguments today as they did almost 100 years ago!
Three myths about the Great Depression are examined:
Myth #1 - Herbert Hoover and his free market laissez-faire economic policies caused the depression.
Myth #2 - FDR and the New Deal kept the depression from getting worse.
Myth #3 - World War II cured the depression.
Three myths about the Great Depression are examined:
Myth #1 - Herbert Hoover and his free market laissez-faire economic policies caused the depression.
Myth #2 - FDR and the New Deal kept the depression from getting worse.
Myth #3 - World War II cured the depression.
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