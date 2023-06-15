Create New Account
Jesse Malin Suffered a Rare Spinal Stroke...
Jesse Malin Suffered a Rare Spinal Stroke. He’s Determined to Walk and Dance Again

The New York troubadour has been paralyzed since May: "There's moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you're scared"

Just a few weeks after the triumphant Webster Hall gig, a 20th-anniversary celebration of his solo debut, The Fine Art of Self Destruction, Malin suffered an exceedingly rare spinal-cord infarction — a stroke in his back — while at dinner in the East Village. Gathered with friends to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Howie Pyro, Malin’s former D Generation bandmate and best friend, he felt a burning pain in his lumbar region that slowly migrated down his hips, through his thighs, and into his heels. He collapsed onto the floor of the restaurant, unable to walk.

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

