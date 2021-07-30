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FLOYD - THE CURRENT ANALYSIS
The Statistical Giants
The Statistical Giants
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80 views • July 30, 2021
The noose is tightening:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/svnkXsyvtwfX/

Here's the Big Game right here.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheWatchTowersGroup/permalink/603574110275894/

"George Floyd’s Family Asks United Nations to Disarm Police in U.S.
That is the plan. Balkanize the states and call in the UN, Just as OBAMA planned"

The biggest PUSH BACK ever, on a cop killing case on both sides. Reveals all are actors and no one actually died. And Ties To Smoking Joe Frazier clan.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3oFEIR7Srokc/

Is Floyd Alive?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cG2ZKknARqvb/

"WHY EVERYONE GOT THIS WRONG THE POLICE KILLING OF GEORGE FLOYD EXPOSED"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MJOymjwpdplr/

"George Floyd Masonic Ritual race war in the "twin" cities"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IYBrL95l6Ii3/

'GEORGE FLOYD FULL VIDEO'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NOpQj8muNIhX/

I"THE GEORGE FLOYD, KOBE BRYANT AND COVID19 CONNECTION, THE WHOLE WORLD'S A STAGE!"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWfLCe63zEcP/

"GEORGE FLOYD PSYOP IS RIDDLED WITH FREEMASONRY | THE CONNECTIONS ARE UNBELIEVABLE!"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oqmxjwGru4ka/
Keywords
crisis actor
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