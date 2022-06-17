Coronavirus Neuroinflammation Overload

This is the video that explains inflammation overload in the human body from infection, as in the coronavirus, from a perspective of pain. After my treatment and elimination of the coronavirus using Rife technology (Spooky2!) I have seen neuroinflammation continue as an inflammatory response beyond the destruction of the virus and this is typical for inflammation from an infection. The latest in research from a scientific paper is explained. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J www.newaquatechpanama.com https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/ Antonio Gatti, MD Marzia Lazzari, MD Valentina Gianfelice, MD Annarita Di Paolo, MD Elisabetta Sabato, MD Alessandro Fabrizio Sabato, MD. 2012. Palmitoylethanolamide in the Treatment of Chronic Pain Caused by Different Etiopathogenesis. Pain Medicine, Volume 13, Issue 9, 1 September 2012, Pages 1121–1130 Arif Tasleem, Mudsser Azam, Kehkashan Siddiqui, Arif Ali, Inho Choi and Qazi Mohd, Rizwanul Haq. 2015. Heavy Metals and Human Health: Mechanistic Insight into Toxicity and Counter Defense System of Antioxidants. International Journal of Molecular Sciences. 29592-29630 Baliga, Manjeshwar Shrinath, Raja Fayad. 2014. Polyphenols in Chronic Diseases and their Mechanisms of Action in Polyphenols in Human Health and Disease. .5 Kaempferol. Ronald Ross Watson, Victor R. Preedy and Sherma Zibadi. Elsevier. Bergman, J. Lecture on presciptions drugs and pain. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d07GihNelEE Calabrese EJ, Stoddard A, Leonard DA, Dinardi SR. 1987. The effects of vitamin C supplementation on blood and hair levels of cadmium, lead, and mercury. Ann N Y Acad Sci. 1987;498:347-53 Christina Khoo, Michael Falk. 2018. Phenols in the Prevention and Treatment of Vascular and Cardiac Disease, and Cancer, Polyphenols in Human Health and Disease, Elsevier Inc. pgs 455-466 Dental Amalgam Mercury Solutions. Mechanisms by Which Mercury & Heavy Metals Cause Chronic Inflammatory Conditions. http://amalgam.org/366-2/ Devi KP, Malar DS, Nabavi SF, Sureda A, Xiao J, Nabavi SM, Daglia M. 2015. Kaempferol and inflammation: From chemistry to medicine. Pharmacol Res. 2015 Sep;99:1-10. doi: 10.1016/j.phrs.2015.05.002. Epub 2015 May 14 Dhanushka Gunawardena, Gerald Münch. 2014. Polyphenols in Chronic Diseases and their Mechanisms of Action in Polyphenols in Human Health and Disease, 8.4 Kaempferol Dormán, György ..Csaba D. András, in Nutraceuticals, 2016. Target Identification and Polypharmacology of Nutraceuticals. Kaempferol Encarna Pucheta-Martínez, Giorgio Saladino,Maria Agnese Morando, Jorge Martinez-Torrecuadrada, Moreno Lelli, Ludovico Sutto, Nicola D’Amelio, and Francesco Luigi Gervasio. An Allosteric Cross-Talk Between the Activation Loop and the ATP Binding Site Regulates the Activation of Src Kinase. Sci Rep. 2016; 6: 24235 Esselen, Melanie Stephan W. Barth. 2014. Food-Borne Topoisomerase Inhibitors. Advances in Molecular Toxicology, 5.3 Flavones and flavonols. 123-152 Eun Yeong Lim, and Yun Tai Kimm. 2016. Food-Derived Natural Compounds for Pain Relief in Neuropathic Pain. Biomed Res Int. 2016; 2016: 7917528 Francesco Bonetti, Gloria Brombo, Giovanni Zuliani. 2017. Nootropics Functional Foods, and Dietary Patterns for Prevention of Cognitive Decline. Nutrition and Functional Foods for Healthy Aging In Nutrition and Functional Foods for Healthy Aging. Pgs 211-232 Gump BB, Gabrikova E, Bendinskas K, Dumas AK, Palmer CD, Parsons PJ, MacKenzie JA. 2014. Low-level mercury in children: associations with sleep duration and cytokines TNF-α and IL-6. Environ Res. 2014 Oct;134:228-32 Hill CH. 1979. Studies on the ameliorating effect of ascorbic acid on mineral toxicities in the chick. J Nutr. 1979 Jan;109(1):84-90 https://neuropathie.nu/front/rita-levi-montalcini-on-the-relation-between-ngf-the-mast-cell-and-palmitoylethanolamide.html J. M. Keppel Hesselink, Tineke de Boer, and Renger F. Witkamp. 2013. Palmitoylethanolamide: A Natural Body-Own Anti-Inflammatory Agent, Effective and Safe against Influenza and Common Cold. International Journal of Inflammation. Volume 2013 Kuehl KS. 2012. Cherry juice targets antioxidant potential and pain relief. Med Sport Sci. 2012;59:86-93 Lim, EY and YT Kim, 2016, Food-derived Natural Compounds for Pain Relief in Neuropathic Pain, Biomed Research International journal, 12 pgs Linda Gabrielsson, Sofia Mattsson, and Christopher J. Fowler. 2016 Palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of pain: pharmacokinetics, safety and efficacyBr J Clin Pharmacol. 2016 Oct; 82(4): 932–942 Mbaveng, Armelle T. and Victor Kuete, 2014. Harmful and Protective Effects of Phenolic Compounds from African Medicinal Plants in Toxicological Survey of African Medicinal Plants, 2014. 20.5.4 Kaempferol M