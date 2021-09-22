EP 2623-6PM CRISIS MANUFACTURER IN-CHIEF - BIDEN BABBLES NEW WORLD ORDER-ISMS AT THE UN  

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Joe Biden on Tuesday addressed the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.
Biden coughed and mumbled incoherently through his speech.
Joe is the laughingstock of the entire world.
China Joe’s UN speech was a nod to China: “We are not seeking the new Cold War, or the world divided into rigid blocks,” he said referring to China. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18820
Tonight’s Guest: Marc Morano, the award-winning producer, writer and host of Climate Hustle — a film released in 2016 to hundreds of U.S. theaters — and Climate Hustle 2 in 2020 — is one of the highest profile voices of climate realism in the world today. https://www.climatedepot.com/ https://www.amazon.com/Green-Fraud-Deal-Worse-Think/dp/1684510856
The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 Stream - Live Mon-Fri At 8am-10am EST & 6pm-10pm EST
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews