Godly leaders do not demand obedience!
PRB Ministry
1Thess lesson #115. Spiritual leadership is a serious calling, and it is ordained by GOD. The gift of pastor-teacher is one of exhaustive studies and accuracy in the WORD. It is not a calling for prideful men, greedy or emotionally unstable men. It is a call into deep study and serious intent with academic honesty as the guiding light! 

