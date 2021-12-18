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Idriss Aberkane : Manipulation des masses, fabrique du consentement.
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31 views • December 18, 2021
14 décembre 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFAzxA-grmU
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
André Bercoff reçoit Idriss Aberkane, essayiste et auteur notamment de “Libérez votre cerveau”, publié chez Robert Laffont.
- Expérience de Stanley Milgram : https://www.brighteon.com/be19da18-e030-4d11-b593-cf536b9e5512
- Expérience de Solomon Asch : https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exp%C3%A9rience_de_Asch
- Knock (à voir et revoir) : https://www.brighteon.com/b0b01196-1d61-4b12-93fb-60fd418ebe87
#BERCOFF_DANS_TOUS_SES_ETATS-2021-12-14#
▶️ Suivez le direct : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x75...
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Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
André Bercoff reçoit Idriss Aberkane, essayiste et auteur notamment de “Libérez votre cerveau”, publié chez Robert Laffont.
- Expérience de Stanley Milgram : https://www.brighteon.com/be19da18-e030-4d11-b593-cf536b9e5512
- Expérience de Solomon Asch : https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exp%C3%A9rience_de_Asch
- Knock (à voir et revoir) : https://www.brighteon.com/b0b01196-1d61-4b12-93fb-60fd418ebe87
#BERCOFF_DANS_TOUS_SES_ETATS-2021-12-14#
▶️ Suivez le direct : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x75...
🎧 Retrouvez nos podcasts et articles : https://www.sudradio.fr/
🔴 Nous suivre sur les réseaux sociaux 🔴
▪️ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SudRadioOfficiel
▪️ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sudradioofficiel
▪️ Twitter : https://twitter.com/SudRadio
▪️ TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@sudradio?lang=fr
☀️ Et pour plus de vidéo du Grand Matin Sud Radio : https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaXVMKmPLMDRJgbMndsvDtzg5_BXFM7X_
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