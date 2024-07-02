“Prisoners Should Be Killed With A Bullet To The Head”- Israeli Occupation Police Minister Ben-Gvir has once again reiterated his Extremist Beliefs against Palestinians

Israeli occupation Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has once again reiterated his extremist beliefs against Palestinians- prisoners specifically; calling for their execution.

Previously, Ben-Gvir called for the daily execution of the longest-serving Palestinian detainees for each day an Israeli captive remains held by the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip.

On that note and according to a statement issued by the Government Media Office in Gaza, over 5,000 Palestinians have been abducted by Israeli occupation forces during the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza. This figure does not include those who were already imprisoned before October 7, 2023.

Adding: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on reports of detention camps where Israeli soldiers have tortured, raped Palestinians:

🔶️ “Everything published about the abominable conditions was true. I have already proposed a much simpler solution, of enacting the death penalty.”

Cynthia... This man is scum of the earth IMHO. Adding... they arrest everyone that they can get their hands on, if not killed first. Prisons are over crowed. Today, they released 49 Palestinian prisoners, many were medical staff, and the Head doctor, video posted earlier.