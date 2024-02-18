UK Pilots UAP reporting website

Another new reporting site for aircrew and aviation industry, pilots and related aircrew, is The UK Pilots Reporting UAP website. Dave Hodrien of ICER (International coalition for Extra-terrestrial Research, and Birmingham Ufo Group, explains this new reporting site, for the UK-British Isles, in the second of a two part BASES NEWS highlighting these two new reporting, sites. The other being Benjamin Fulford's site, with a new Space Force UAP reporting feature, at his website (Explained by Ben Emlyn Jones) These two Bases News specials are available for the YouTube - Rumble-Bitchute and Brighteon sites) The Bases Project is developing BasesTV.com for a better way to access its media, which is a subscription based service
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.