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Silvano Trotta - vidéo censurée du 25 mai - 10.000 MERCIS !
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16 views • May 27, 2020
Import YT 25 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJ2IRMNZY_U
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Vidéo censurée par YT deux jours après sa publication...
Les avocats vont pouvoir lancer les actions en justice grâce à vous. On revient sur l'étude du Lancet. La parole aux médecins.
Sources :
https://jdmichel.blog.tdg.ch/archive/2020/05/24/hydroxychloroquine-the-lancet-dans-de-sales-draps-306637.html
https://actu.fr/occitanie/cahors_46042/covid-19-coup-tonnerre-dans-milieu-medical-dr-magali-roussilhe-demissionne-explique-pourquoi_33767888.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZFN3DryH68
https://fr.sputniknews.com/france/202005241043833229-on-peut-le-dire-haut-et-fort-didier-raoult-se-trompe-lhydroxychloroquine-a-nouveau-desapprouvee/
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/did-psychopath-rockefeller-create-the-spanish-flu-pandemic-of-1918/?
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Vidéo censurée par YT deux jours après sa publication...
Les avocats vont pouvoir lancer les actions en justice grâce à vous. On revient sur l'étude du Lancet. La parole aux médecins.
Sources :
https://jdmichel.blog.tdg.ch/archive/2020/05/24/hydroxychloroquine-the-lancet-dans-de-sales-draps-306637.html
https://actu.fr/occitanie/cahors_46042/covid-19-coup-tonnerre-dans-milieu-medical-dr-magali-roussilhe-demissionne-explique-pourquoi_33767888.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZFN3DryH68
https://fr.sputniknews.com/france/202005241043833229-on-peut-le-dire-haut-et-fort-didier-raoult-se-trompe-lhydroxychloroquine-a-nouveau-desapprouvee/
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/did-psychopath-rockefeller-create-the-spanish-flu-pandemic-of-1918/?
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