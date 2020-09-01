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2093-6PM PORTLAND UPDATE: DOCUMENTED PROOF ANTIFA VIOLENCE HAS HIJACKED BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS
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30 views • September 01, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2093
MONDAY - AUGUST 31, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=2627819813 

2093-6PM PORTLAND UPDATE: DOCUMENTED PROOF ANTIFA VIOLENCE HAS HIJACKED BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS

Joey Gibson founder of Patriot Prayer
Shortly after Jay Bishop was murdered in Portland Oregon a swarm of approximately 400 angry rioters surrounded Joey Gibson the founder of Patriot Prayer - Joey says that had it not been for a few of the people protesting in that crowd coming to his defense he would have been killed -- https://gibsonforfreedom.com/

Portland police are investigating a 48-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter on Saturday night, according to Oregon Live, citing sources familiar with the case but not authorized to discuss it. He was also identified as the man captured in photos and video leaving the scene of the shooting just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Nate Milsap founder of Stump Town Matters on YouTube and a videograher based in Portland was standing just a few feet away from Jay Bishop when he was murdered -- Nate caught the aftermath on film and will be joining Pete to talk about what he witnessed -- https://youtu.be/vCFJ76rrDc8 


2093-6PM PORTLAND UPDATE: DOCUMENTED PROOF ANTIFA VIOLENCE HAS HIJACKED BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/34Otqu7  


PATRIOT PRAYER FOUNDER JOEY GIBSON LIVE WITH PETE SANTILLI "THEY (BLM) GUARDED THE GAS STATION DOOR SAVED MY LIFE"


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