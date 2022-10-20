Create New Account
PROJECT VERITAS | ‘No Sympathy’ for Public Sector Employees Forced Out of Jobs for Vax Mandates
97 views
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Official Reveals Admin Has ‘No Sympathy’ For Public Sector Employees Forced Out of Jobs Due to COVID Vaccine Mandate

“They chose not to do a very very harmless thing…F**k ‘em!”

“F**king deal with it.”

100K+ views on Twitter in under 90 minutes.


Keywords
vaccinespandemicnycmandatescorona viruscovidplandemicmayor eric adams

