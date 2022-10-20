PROJECT VERITAS | ‘No Sympathy’ for Public Sector Employees Forced Out of Jobs for Vax Mandates

BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Official Reveals Admin Has ‘No Sympathy’ For Public Sector Employees Forced Out of Jobs Due to COVID Vaccine Mandate
“They chose not to do a very very harmless thing…F**k ‘em!”
“F**king deal with it.”
