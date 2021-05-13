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Message from the Lord Keep Swimming Upstream
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10 views • May 13, 2021
Published on Feb 2, 2014
Please go to the Lord about this and use discernment of the Holy Spirit. Message is below. Love you all
Message: Son write this down. Darlings the ways of the world are not for you to follow, stay a thorn in its side. Leave the flow of the river and continue to swim upstream. Your destination is just over the waterfall. Continue to climb up the current and not look back for back there is a dead end where sharp rocks reside. I am your guide and strength let Me carry you upstream.
Yahshua HaMashiach
Please go to the Lord about this and use discernment of the Holy Spirit. Message is below. Love you all
Message: Son write this down. Darlings the ways of the world are not for you to follow, stay a thorn in its side. Leave the flow of the river and continue to swim upstream. Your destination is just over the waterfall. Continue to climb up the current and not look back for back there is a dead end where sharp rocks reside. I am your guide and strength let Me carry you upstream.
Yahshua HaMashiach
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