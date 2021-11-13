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Bombshell Evidence for Truth Junkies !!
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312 views • November 13, 2021
This speech by David Martin PhD had several VERY eye opening elements to it. I've trimmed it down by about 10 minutes without losing the overall feel of the presentation. The first half is where most of the juicy bits are, it tails off a bit towards the end, but it's still worth a look.
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