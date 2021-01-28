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The Rapture and the Thief in the Night
Prophecy Update Videos
Prophecy Update Videos
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82 views • January 28, 2021
The Rapture and the Thief in the Night

We must all face the facts and realize that all of us have friends and family members that are going to miss the rapture. In this video, "The Rapture and the Thief in the Night," we give a step by step explanation of what has happened, why it happened, what to expect next, and what they must do and what they must not do!

Prayerfully our friends and family members will watch this video before the Rapture and not miss it, but some will certainly be Left Behind! Every believer needs to watch this video and share it with their unsaved friends, and family members. This video explains why the Rapture is the Blessed Hope of every believer and how this event is different from the Second Coming. It also explains what a person is to do if they miss the Rapture, and the events of the Tribulation, the Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast. It is an excellent witnessing tool that will prayerfully keep many from missing the Rapture, at the same time it's also, a valuable guide for those Left Behind.
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biblerapturebible prophecyend timeslast daysprophecy updateleft behindthief in the night
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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