Marty Grisham | Loudmouth Prayer | Revival in America

TODAYS SHOW:My guest today, on my birthday, is Marty Grisham! He is the founder of Loudmouth Prayer which is created to build up leaders, equip laborers, and usher in revival. He has been involved in the Reawaken America Tour with similar conservative patriot voices who are speaking out about the importance of revival in order to save our nation! Loudmouth prayer focuses teaching others the importance of simple effective prayers. Marty has traveled the country sharing the good news of the gospel and he joined today to share more about what God has been speaking to him about these days we are living in and the importance now, more than ever, of truly knowing Jesus personally!

Connect 👩🏼‍💻with Marty at https://www.loudmouthprayer.org

Prophetic Word shared can be found - https://www.facebook.com/Loudmouthprayer

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