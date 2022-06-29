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Marty Grisham | Loudmouth Prayer | Revival in America
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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3 views • June 29, 2022

TODAYS SHOW:My guest today, on my birthday, is Marty Grisham! He is the founder of Loudmouth Prayer which is created to build up leaders, equip laborers, and usher in revival. He has been involved in the Reawaken America Tour with similar conservative patriot voices who are speaking out about the importance of revival in order to save our nation! Loudmouth prayer focuses teaching others the importance of simple effective prayers. Marty has traveled the country sharing the good news of the gospel and he joined today to share more about what God has been speaking to him about these days we are living in and the importance now, more than ever, of truly knowing Jesus personally!

Connect 👩🏼‍💻with Marty at https://www.loudmouthprayer.org

Prophetic Word shared can be found - https://www.facebook.com/Loudmouthprayer

Sign up for Our Newsletter 📰 – Text B4A to 22828

Patreon 💛 Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222

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🧑‍💻Website: www.beautyforashes.tv

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Keep fighting 🇺🇸the Good fight!

~ Tania Joy 👑

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beauty for ashesclay clarkdoug billingsreawaken america tourloudmouth prayermarty grishamtania joyrevival in america
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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