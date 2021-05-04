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Beyond Seduction - Part Four - INNER HEALING
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84 views • May 04, 2021
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Digitally re-mastered footage from an original 8-tape VHS series featuring Dave Hunt addressing concerns from his best-selling book, Beyond Seduction - A Return to Biblical Christianity. A sudden and unexpected revolution has begun. Some have hailed this revolution as a much-needed purification of the church, while others are saying that it will lead to a major schism in Christianity unless the church comes face-to-face with an undeniable truth: We must be certain that what we believe is firmly based upon the clear teaching of God's Word alone. The only real remedy for deception and apostasy is a return to a true biblical foundation for Christian living. Now, in Beyond Seduction, Dave Hunt thoroughly explores the biblical and historical view of Christian teachings within the church.
Buy the DVD: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/dvd200-beyond-seduction-a-return-to-biblical-christianity-dvd-35702?search=beyond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Digitally re-mastered footage from an original 8-tape VHS series featuring Dave Hunt addressing concerns from his best-selling book, Beyond Seduction - A Return to Biblical Christianity. A sudden and unexpected revolution has begun. Some have hailed this revolution as a much-needed purification of the church, while others are saying that it will lead to a major schism in Christianity unless the church comes face-to-face with an undeniable truth: We must be certain that what we believe is firmly based upon the clear teaching of God's Word alone. The only real remedy for deception and apostasy is a return to a true biblical foundation for Christian living. Now, in Beyond Seduction, Dave Hunt thoroughly explores the biblical and historical view of Christian teachings within the church.
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