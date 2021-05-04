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Beyond Seduction - Part Four - INNER HEALING
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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84 views • May 04, 2021
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Digitally re-mastered footage from an original 8-tape VHS series featuring Dave Hunt addressing concerns from his best-selling book, Beyond Seduction - A Return to Biblical Christianity. A sudden and unexpected revolution has begun. Some have hailed this revolution as a much-needed purification of the church, while others are saying that it will lead to a major schism in Christianity unless the church comes face-to-face with an undeniable truth: We must be certain that what we believe is firmly based upon the clear teaching of God's Word alone. The only real remedy for deception and apostasy is a return to a true biblical foundation for Christian living. Now, in Beyond Seduction, Dave Hunt thoroughly explores the biblical and historical view of Christian teachings within the church.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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