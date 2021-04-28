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Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer confirmed to cause brain damage, neurodegenerative disease
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141 views • April 28, 2021
Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer confirmed to cause brain damage, neurodegenerative disease.
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