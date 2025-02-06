Military Tribunals & War Crimes: What’s Coming Next?

John Michael Chambers reveals bombshell intel about the deep state's desperate attempts to stop Trump’s inauguration and the looming political arrests for war crimes. With trials at Gitmo set to be broadcasted worldwide, this episode unpacks the shocking revelations about election interference, military tribunals, and the ongoing battle for America’s future. What will the next two years bring? Brace yourself for the truth.





THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/https-f004-backblazeb2-com-file-jmccontent-40kfv-40kfv-25-01-15-jmcsolo-mp4/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/



