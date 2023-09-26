Create New Account
US Sports Tennis Featuring: Ana Lopez Class Of 2024
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured Course:

Beginning Tennis featuring Coach Dick Gould (17 NCAA Championships)
https://tinyurl.com/BeginningTennis

On today's show we have a strong student-athlete from Spain and an analysis of the forehand of one of the greatest of all time. Enjoy!

Video credits:
Ana Lopez Class of 2024
Global College USA
@globalcollegeusa8235
https://www.youtube.com/@globalcollegeusa8235

Federer Forehand Biomechanical Analysis
Gonzalo López
@GonzaloLopezFabero
https://tinyurl.com/BeginningTennis

