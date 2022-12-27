NWO: Flu shots are MRNA bioweapons

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Dr. Jane Ruby.





Dr. Jane Ruby talks with lawyer Todd Callender about the dangers of the flu shots.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]