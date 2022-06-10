Dr Peter McCullough and John Leake Show Why the Pandemic Was Clearly Planned

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Buy "The Courage to Face Covid-19" - https://jdrucker.com/courage
Those who have followed my show on Rumble or Apple Podcasts know I am a firm believer that Pandemic Panic Theater was manufactured to push various agendas. My belief is based on a good amount of research, but my hours put into it pale in comparison to what true-crime author John Leake and Dr. Peter McCullough have researched over the last year. In their new book, The Courage to Face Covid-19, they combine their skillsets to create compelling arguments about what has been done with Covid-19 thus far as well as ways people can improve their reactions to the disease.