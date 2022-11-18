11.18.22: Goodbye Nancy! How sweet it is! Taking it BACK NOW, HOUSE GOP unloads, KARI fights back, FTX! PRAY!

⚡Use this gadget to survive a deadly blackout - try it risk free for 30 days: ⚡Click Here --> http://www.lytebug.com

Get 15% OFF By Using Promo Code "Black15"

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk





*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Na Na Na Na Hey Hey-ey Goodbye

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoyvvEWHodk





Angry Arizonan obliterates the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today!!! 🔥 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/134365





Here’s a compilation of angry Arizonans destroying the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/134394





Trump fires Pelosi https://t.me/realKarliBonne/134669





🔥 Josh Hawley EXPLODES on Chris Wray Over the FBI's Targeting of Conservatives https://t.me/team1anons/17715





Watch Josh Hawley Make Mayorkas Squirm: "You Have Turned Your Agency into a Censorship Machine" https://t.me/dailyrealtimenews/15245





Full BOS Formal Meeting 11/16/22

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQLJzGwsjSo





The Verdict Is in on the ‘Top Secret’ Documents Seized by the FBI From President Trump’s Home https://t.me/dailyrealtimenews/15254





MTG Asks the One Russia-Ukraine Question on the Minds of Every American Taxpayer https://t.me/VigilantFox/7350





Dr. Paul Alexander Says the Deep State Tried to Sabotage Trump's Pandemic Response https://t.me/VigilantFox/7347





Arizona, we are still in the fight. https://t.me/chiefnerd/6029





Jim Jordan Unloads on Legacy Media and Rotten FBI Agents Who Lied About Hunter Biden's Laptop https://t.me/chiefnerd/6036





Scotty Films - https://t.me/ScottyMar10/803





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/