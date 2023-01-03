SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 2JAN23 - Rita Panahi: Rachael Wong and Rita Panahi on Queensland's Sex Self-ID Bill

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS





https://youtu.be/iT31zs0ti28





I spoke with Rita Panahi on Sky News about the Queensland Minister for Women’s ill-conceived self-identification bill.

The proposed law will allow men to change the sex on their birth certificate and self-identify into female-only activities, spaces and services, including sports, prisons, bathrooms, and refuges.



Sex as a legal concept would effectively be abolished, and all the protections afforded to women and girls along with it.



In addition to the harms posed to women and girls, the bill also undermines children’s safety and the rights of all Queenslanders.



The Queensland Government is trying to pass this bill without listening to women’s voices and with as little consultation as possible.



And it is not only women who are concerned. For example, we have heard from many men who are concerned about their daughters’ safety and the distortion of reality, as well as from transgender people who believe such laws go too far.



Submissions on the bill close at 12pm on Wednesday 11 January 2023, and I encourage Queenslanders to share their concerns.



Find out more about the bill and where to make submissions here: https://bit.ly/WFA211222

