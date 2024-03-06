Canadian Military Corruption Is At An All Time High - Canadian Taxes Are A Scam!

STOP PAYING INCOME TAX! - - CANADIAN MILITARY CORRUPTION!

The Kevin J. Johnston show is every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EST

Canada Revenue Agency is going out of its way to lie to the Canadian public. They are sending out letters making brazen statements that people owe tens of thousands of dollars that they actually do not owe.





Learn what they are actually doing, what laws they are breaking and how you can win against them.





We also have special guest Kirk Riese joining us to expose the corruption of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian military.





His story is going to blow your mind!