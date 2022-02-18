Trudeau Paid Out $61,000,000 to EVERY Publisher in Canada So He Could Become the Most Racist Prime Minister History

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is literally losing it. Today in the House of Commons Trudeau, in a complete freefall and meltdown said a female Jewish Conservative M.P. can "stand with protesters waving swastika's..." This comes from Mr. Blackface of all people. During the Pandemic Trudeau has handed out money like a drunken sailor. He has propped up all his favorite businesses. In 2020 before the 2021 election Trudeau handed out 600 million dollars in 'recovery aid' to multi-media. He handed out over 15 million dollars to 1,500 newspaper and magazine publications throughout Canada. Ever since he has been Prime Minister he has been like the Teflon Don, nothing sticks to him. Now he calls all his critiques and adversaries racist and Nazi's. This is the Prime Minister of Canada. Where is Trudeau's Mother to wash his mouth out with soap?Rebel News Link:Trudeau has lost control of the situation: Canadian Parliament memberFox IngrahamPlease follow me on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GettrGlobalAgenda on GabBD007Marky on TwitterTikTokMy new YouTube ChannelA Dose of Canadian TruthGlobalAgenda on BitChuteGlobalAgenda on BrighteonGlobal Agenda on RumbleGlobal Agenda on OdyseeGlobal Agenda on Flote