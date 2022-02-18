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Trudeau Paid Out $61,000,000 to EVERY Publisher in Canada So He Could Become the Most Racist Prime Minister History
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150 views • February 18, 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is literally losing it. Today in the House of Commons Trudeau, in a complete freefall and meltdown said a female Jewish Conservative M.P. can "stand with protesters waving swastika's..." This comes from Mr. Blackface of all people. During the Pandemic Trudeau has handed out money like a drunken sailor. He has propped up all his favorite businesses. In 2020 before the 2021 election Trudeau handed out 600 million dollars in 'recovery aid' to multi-media. He handed out over 15 million dollars to 1,500 newspaper and magazine publications throughout Canada. Ever since he has been Prime Minister he has been like the Teflon Don, nothing sticks to him. Now he calls all his critiques and adversaries racist and Nazi's. This is the Prime Minister of Canada. Where is Trudeau's Mother to wash his mouth out with soap?
Rebel News Link:
https://www.rebelnews.com/exclusive_news_media_who_secretly_took_trudeaus_61m_pre-election_pay-off
Trudeau has lost control of the situation: Canadian Parliament member
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Rebel News Link:
https://www.rebelnews.com/exclusive_news_media_who_secretly_took_trudeaus_61m_pre-election_pay-off
Trudeau has lost control of the situation: Canadian Parliament member
Fox Ingraham
https://youtu.be/ooi9rfFUcic
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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